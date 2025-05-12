US Institute Of Peace Accuses Elon Musk's Agency Of Misleading Statements

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has pushed back against allegations made by the Office of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, accusing the agency of disseminating misleading information. The allegations center around purported financial misconduct and misallocation of federal resources.

Last month, the Office claimed in a Fox News interview that the USIP had paid $132,000 to Mohammad Qasim Halimi, a former Taliban member, and spent $675,000 on charter flights. The Office called it“a blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars” and proposed transferring all USIP assets and responsibilities to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

In response, George Foote, an external attorney representing USIP, stated that the claims are distorted. He confirmed that charter flights were arranged during the 2021 Kabul evacuation to rescue staff, arguing that the expenditure was necessary for emergency humanitarian logistics.

Former staff of USIP have acknowledged that Halimi was contracted, but clarified that he had disassociated from the Taliban and had been working as an advisor on women's rights. Scott Worden, a former USIP official, emphasized Halimi's outspoken criticism of Taliban ideology and his defense of human rights.

The controversy escalated in March when Musk's office took control of USIP's headquarters, dismissed most of its personnel, and initiated steps to dissolve the institution. Critics argue this move was politically charged and undermines long-standing U.S. soft power tools.

Established by an act of Congress in 1984, the USIP has been a key player in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and international diplomacy, often serving in war-torn or transitional regions where neutral mediation is essential.

Analysts warn that targeting institutions like USIP jeopardizes U.S. diplomatic credibility. They stress that, especially amid global instability, dismantling conflict-resolution bodies could weaken efforts to maintain peace and democratic norms worldwide.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram