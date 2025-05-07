Etoro Launches IPO Roadshow For Nasdaq Listing

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)– eToro Group Ltd (“eToro”), a leading global social investment network, has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow for 10,000,000 Class A common shares. Of the total, 5,000,000 shares are being offered by eToro itself, with the remaining 5,000,000 shares being sold by existing stockholders.

eToro has also provided underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 common shares to cover over-allotments, if necessary. The IPO is expected to be priced between $46.00 and $50.00 per share , positioning the company for a substantial public debut. eToro has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ETOR.”

Major Financial Institutions Backing the IPO

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and Citigroup are serving as the lead book-running managers for the offering, indicating strong institutional support. Additionally, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Securities, Cantor, Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Mizuho, and TD Securities are participating as additional book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Company, Needham & Company, Rothschild & Co, and Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP are acting as co-managers.

Strategic Timing and Market Impact

The timing of this IPO is significant, aligning with eToro 's expanding user base and increasing demand for social trading platforms. With its strong global presence and a user-friendly interface that bridges traditional and cryptocurrency markets, eToro is positioning itself as a major player on Wall Street. Listing on Nasdaq under the“ETOR” symbol could also boost visibility and investor confidence.

IPO Details and How to Participate

The proposed offering will be made exclusively through a prospectus, which can be obtained from EDGAR on the SEC's website at or directly from the lead book-running managers. A registration statement on Form F-1 has been filed with the SEC, but it has not yet become effective. This means that shares cannot be sold, nor can offers to buy be accepted, until the registration is approved.

As eToro transitions from a private to a public entity, market watchers are eager to see how its valuation aligns with market expectations. Priced at $46 to $50 per share, the IPO could raise substantial capital to fuel further global expansion and technological advancements.

What This Means for the Crypto Market

eToro 's public listing is poised to have ripple effects across the cryptocurrency and social trading sectors. The company's unique integration of traditional financial markets and crypto assets sets it apart from conventional brokers. A successful IPO could not only enhance eToro 's growth but also solidify its role as a leader in multi-asset trading.

With the IPO roadshow now underway, the world is watching as eToro makes its move towards Nasdaq . For investors, this could represent an opportunity to invest in a platform that bridges the gap between social trading and diversified asset management.

