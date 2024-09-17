Chef Lahiru Priyaruwan To Showcase Expertise At Salon Du Chocolat Et De La Patisserie Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is proud to announce that its Chef Lahiru Priyaruwan Wirasekara Kurundukarage will be showcasing his prowess at the Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie Dubai. Chef Lahiru will be competing in the "Best Four Type of Petit Fours" display category, bringing his passion and creativity to the forefront of this prestigious event.The competition will take place on Wednesday 18 September, at 2pm, with the judges announcing the winners by 5pm. Chef Lahiru will present four of his signature petit fours creations:- Berry Pistachio Elegance- Mango Basil Crème Petit- Omatel Cookies with Sesame Praline Chocolate- Blueberry Silk DomeChef Lahiru expressed his excitement, stating:“I am determined to give it my best and showcase my latest creations alongside some of the world's most talented chocolatiers and pastry chefs!”The Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie Dubai, which runs from September 18 to 20 at Madinat Jumeirah, is the premier event for chocolate and pastry lovers. With world-renowned chefs, exciting competitions and an array of indulgent creations, the event promises to be a celebration of culinary art at its finest.To register for the event and view the full agenda, please visit .Join us on Wednesday 18 September 18 2024 at 5pm to witness the results of Chef Lahiru's remarkable journey at the Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie Dubai event.About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai's first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.

