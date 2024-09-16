Elderly And Disabled Struggle As Israeli Forces Target Tulkarm Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) TULKARM /PNN/



Residents of the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West are facing dire conditions due to the destruction of infrastructure and the targeting of facilities during ongoing Israeli military operations.



The elderly and those with disabilities are particularly vulnerable, struggling to move within the camp, which has been left in ruins, further complicating the provision of healthcare and ambulance access.

A report produced by the Palestine News Network (PNN) for Al-rowwad Cultural And Arts Society as part of the "Investing in Human Rights" project In partnership with

ASTM, highlighted the harsh realities faced by Tulkarm's residents. The report emphasised the loss of essential services and basic means of life, particularly for the elderly and children, due to continuous Israeli raids on the camp and the city of Tulkarm.

Dalia Hadaida, a nurse and volunteer paramedic in the camp, explained that the destruction of infrastructure has affected everything, especially sidewalks and roads. This has exacerbated the suffering of the elderly with chronic illnesses and people with disabilities, who are now unable to move or access basic healthcare.

“We are facing immense difficulties in providing assistance, as the occupation forces prevent ambulances from entering, and the number of medical teams is insufficient to meet all the needs,” Hadaida said.

She added that patients with serious conditions, such as those with kidney failure, rely on medical devices like oxygen machines or dialysis equipment. These patients must wait for lengthy coordination with the Red Cross before ambulance teams are allowed to enter.

Navigating the narrow, rubble-filled alleys poses a danger to both medical teams and the elderly, she noted. Hadaida also revealed that she was directly targeted by Israeli forces despite wearing her Red Crescent vest.

In the same context, another volunteer paramedic in the camp, Tawfiq Kanooh, confirmed that Israeli forces deliberately target medical points, making it increasingly difficult to provide healthcare services.

He mentioned that ambulances face significant challenges in reaching patients due to the destruction of roads. Although their mountain ambulance helps in certain cases, every rescue operation requires multiple layers of security coordination, complicating the process further.

A camp resident confirmed that Israeli forces are systematically destroying the camp's infrastructure, including electricity, water networks, and healthcare facilities.

“They haven't left anything intact; the streets are completely destroyed by the excavations, and cars cannot navigate them,” he said, adding that the situation has made it impossible to transport his sick wife and two disabled daughters to medical clinics. Even simple movement has become a challenge.“In some cases, we've had to carry patients on stretchers to reach health centres because the roads are destroyed,” he added.

In conclusion, residents of the Tulkarm refugee camp are facing a severe humanitarian crisis as the systematic destruction of infrastructure and targeting of medical teams continues. The elderly and people with disabilities are in urgent need of support and medical intervention to alleviate their suffering and provide basic healthcare. The current situation is likely to deteriorate further unless decisive action is taken to address the crisis.



