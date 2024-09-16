Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$6 Million For A 1,393-Acre Colorado Front Range Ranch With Commercial Potential

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9663 E Palmer Divide Ave, Larkspur, CO 80118

Expansive Plains Victorian-style Ranch House

1,376-acre equestrian ranch with Pikes Peak views & commercial potential

Protected open space and significant water rights

State-of-the-art equestrian infrastructure for events, training, and sales

Auction closes live 27 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong, in cooperation with Flying Horse Realty LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$6 million for a stunning 1,393-acre ranch in Douglas County, Colorado. The exceptional property, listed for US$20 million and composed of three residential structures, impressive equestrian facilities, and more, is being auctioned in cooperation with Roger Hukle, Wayne Pinegar, and Greg Balman of Flying Horse Realty LLC. The auction will culminate live on 27 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong as part of Concierge Auctions' 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

Situated amid the breathtaking Rocky Mountain views of Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, 9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue offers a versatile canvas for various visions, from event venue to equestrian enterprises and cow-calf operations. The property features expansive grasslands, Ponderosa Pine-capped vistas, and significant water rights from four different aquifers.

Current amenities include a 14,000-square-foot Ranch House and Barn, two additional 3,000-square-foot residences, a 45,346-square-foot indoor riding arena, and extensive equestrian infrastructure.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for those seeking a versatile property in the heart of the Front Range," said Hukle. "Its exceptional setting and abundant resources create numerous possibilities for events and recreational enjoyment alike."

The centerpiece of the property, the Ranch House, showcases Plains Victorian architecture designed by Michael Barber. It includes a great room with a gas fireplace, primary suite, library/office, gourmet kitchen, and an eight-sided breakfast nook. The residence also features a recreation room with a wet bar, full guest suite, and additional guest bedrooms. The ranch also includes two additional homes, each approximately 3,000 square feet, ideal for guest or manager accommodations.

Currently operating as "Flying Horse Ranch," the estate boasts first-rate equestrian facilities, including a two-story horse barn, a large indoor riding arena, and various barns and arenas. These facilities offer immense potential for repurposing to suit a diverse set of needs, from sporting competitions to boarding operations.

"This estate offers exceptional value for those looking to create a unique property in Colorado's stunning Front Range," said Jack Hoyt, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "Its combination of quality improvements, scenic beauty, and proximity to major cities make it an unparalleled opportunity, and we're looking forward to introducing it to our global network of bidders."

9663 East Palmer Divide Avenue is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries.

