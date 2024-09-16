Ghazni Varsity Students Want Work On Hostel Completed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): University students in southern Ghanzni province say they live in private hostels and pay heavy charges due to lack of a dormitory on the campus.

Construction work on a hostel for students at Ghazni University was launched under the previous government, but it is yet to be completed.

Samsoor, a student, told Pajhwok Afghan News the absence of a dormitory inside the university forced them to live outside in private places against high rents.

He said:“Ghazni University is situated in a desert and private room are also located far away”.

He said many students could not afford to pay rents and other expenses. He urged officials to complete the rest of work on the dormitory building as soon as possible and allot rooms to needy students.

He said:“Numerous students here do not have enough money. Some of them have even given up their education due to financial woes. Their problems will be resolved with the completion of the hostel building.”

Similarly, another student, Mohammad Mukhtar, grumbled about inordinately high rents for rooms outside the university and encountering a host of problems.

He added:“Many students are facing economic problems - a big obstacle to our education. We urge the government to open the hostel as soon as possible.”

Some other students held similar views and urged the government to address the issue with a sense of urgency.

On the other hand, local officials also acknowledged the problem.

Ghazni University director Maulvi Abdul Wasi Mansour told Pajhwok that the dormitory and some other buildings remained incomplete on the campus.

He added some time ago, the Acting Minister of Higher Education visited these buildings during his visit and promised to start work on them.

He said:“About 96 percent work has been completed on the dormitory by previous government. A committee from the ministry came to investigate the dormitory and other buildings inside the university. We hope the project will be completed soon.”

According to officials, about 4,000 students are currently studying in seven faculties at the Ghazni University.

