The National Young Authors' Fair UK Concludes With Overwhelming Success: A Celebration Of Young Writers & Incredible Literary Leader Schools

London, UK: The 2024 edition of the National Young Authors' Fair UK, part of a global initiative present in 26+ countries, has concluded with immense success. Students from across the UK joined over 600,000+ young authors worldwide in publishing their first books. With hundreds of participating, the event has showcased the budding literary talents of over 15,000 students, who now hold their very own published books, embarking on a path of literary achievement and entrepreneurial experience.

Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks, expressed her admiration for the young authors:

"It has been an honor to see so many young authors realize their dreams of publishing their first books. This experience not only ignites a passion for storytelling but also fosters a lifelong love for reading, writing, and entrepreneurship. We look forward to seeing these young authors continue to grow and create a positive impact with their stories."

The National Young Authors' Fair UK has successfully recognized outstanding student achievements through Jury Award Winners and Best-Selling Authors:

Jury Award Winners:



Jaime Alexander - "Aliens Landed On Earth"

Khloe Lo - "Beyond our Imaginations"

Jake England - "Daniel's visit through time"

Elin Williams -“Easter the bunny” Darcey S A Edwards -“Gone rat gone”

Best-Selling Authors:



Skyla van Niekerk -“Sandy's Adventures - My Family”

Prisha Dhumane -“That cave on the beach”

Vikram and Esha -“Banana man meets the dragon”

Haaris Abid -“The Flaming Phoenix” Skyla van Niekerk -“Sandy's Adventures - Day out”

The Literary Leadership Award , celebrating schools that nurtured young writers, was awarded to:



Greswold Primary School, West Midlands

Alderbrook School, West Midlands

Queen Katharine Academy, Cambridgeshire

Harrietsham Church of England Primary School, Kent Milton Hall Primary School and Nursery, Essex

The National Young Authors' Fair UK has provided an empowering platform for students to shine on a global stage, with the support of their schools and communities, as they take their first steps toward literary greatness.