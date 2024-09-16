DPIIT To Launch BHASKAR Digital Platform To Support Start-Up Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 16 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the of Commerce and Industry, is set to unveil a new digital on Monday aimed at strengthening India's start-up ecosystem.

The initiative, named Bharat Start-up Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR), is part of the broader Start-up India program.

BHASKAR is designed to centralise and streamline collaboration among key stakeholders in the entrepreneurial landscape, including start-ups, investors, mentors, service providers, and entities.

This move aligns with the Central Government's vision to position India as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The platform aims to address challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors by providing a comprehensive, one-stop digital solution.

BHASKAR will offer access to a wide range of resources, tools, and knowledge to support the entrepreneurial journey from conception to execution.

A unique feature of BHASKAR is the provision of personalised IDs for each stakeholder, facilitating easier interaction, enhanced searchability, and efficient discovery of relevant opportunities and partnerships.

This approach is expected to foster a more conducive environment for networking, collaboration, and growth within the start-up ecosystem.

BHASKAR will connect start-ups, investors, mentors, and other stakeholders across various sectors, promoting networking and collaboration.

By consolidating resources, the platform aims to provide start-ups with immediate access to critical tools and knowledge, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient scaling.

Each stakeholder will receive a unique BHASKAR ID, ensuring personalised interactions and tailored experiences across the platform.

The initiative is also positioned to enhance India's global reputation as an innovation hub, potentially facilitating cross-border collaborations for start-ups and investors.

As India continues to nurture its start-up ecosystem, BHASKAR represents a significant step towards creating a more integrated and accessible environment for entrepreneurship in the country.

