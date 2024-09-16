JD-U Calls For Party Workers' Meeting In Patna Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) While Tejashwi Yadav is interacting with party workers in various districts, JD-U has taken similar steps in Bihar and called a meeting at the party's headquarters in Patna on Monday, where top leaders will address the party workers.

Neeraj Kumar, JD-U MLC, confirmed this development. He stated that district presidents, divisional presidents, and other officials and workers have been called to participate in the meeting starting at 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

“The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the party's national working President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and state President Abhay Kushwaha will also be present," said Neeraj Kumar. "The party has given me the opportunity to address the gathering at 12:35 p.m.”

Following Nitish Kumar's election as the national President and Sanjay Kumar Jha as the national working president of JD-U, the party has undergone reshuffles at various levels. This meeting aims to gather feedback from the grassroots level and prepare strategies for the 2025 elections.

After the strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar's stature has grown on the national stage, particularly within the NDA. Both JD-U and BJP secured 12 seats each in the Lok Sabha election, elevating Nitish Kumar to the role of a kingmaker at the Centre. Party leaders are optimistic that this success will carry forward into the 2025 Assembly elections.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the NDA gained a lead in 173 Assembly constituencies, indicating a favourable position for the upcoming state elections. BJP leaders have already said that the NDA will contest the 2025 Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

JD-U is confident that the NDA will form the next government, and Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister for another five years. To ensure this outcome, JD-U is actively working on a strategy to strengthen its position.

This meeting has significant importance from the JD-U point of view as Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has been conducting the 'Aabhar Yatra' since September 10, engaging directly with party workers across various districts.