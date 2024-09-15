عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight Migrants Lost Their Lives Attempting To Cross From France To Britain Via English Channel

Eight Migrants Lost Their Lives Attempting To Cross From France To Britain Via English Channel


9/15/2024 7:17:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Eight migrants have died attempting to cross from France to Britain via the English Channel, Azernews reports.

A boat carrying 50 people began to sink shortly after leaving the shore.

It is worth noting that on September 3, a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of France, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, including six children and one pregnant woman.

MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108676229


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search