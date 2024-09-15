Eight Migrants Lost Their Lives Attempting To Cross From France To Britain Via English Channel
Eight migrants have died attempting to cross from France to
Britain via the English Channel.
reports.
A boat carrying 50 people began to sink shortly after leaving
the shore.
It is worth noting that on September 3, a boat carrying migrants
sank off the coast of France, resulting in the deaths of 12 people,
including six children and one pregnant woman.
