(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, has warned that Russia could destroy Kyiv in response to Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles.

According to a report by The Independent on Sunday, September 15, Medvedev stated that“Moscow has had formal grounds to use nuclear weapons since Ukraine's attack on Russia's Kursk region.”

However, he said that instead of a nuclear response to Ukraine's attack, Moscow would use new weapon technologies to turn Kyiv into“a large molten spot.”

Medvedev made this threatening statement on his Telegram account, coinciding with a Bild report that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning a visit to Washington to discuss the use of American long-range missiles with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons has allowed it to target locations inside Russia, and the potential use of these weapons has become a major focus in Western media.

Medvedev's threats reflect the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine as the conflict continues to escalate with the involvement of advanced Western weapons.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, particularly with Zelensky's planned discussions with U.S. leadership, using long-range missiles could further complicate the geopolitical situation, potentially leading to more severe consequences for the region.

