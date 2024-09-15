Will Fight To Protect Vizag Steel Plant, Says YSRCP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Sep 15 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Sunday said that YSR Party will fight to save the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) from privatisation.

He told persons here that the Visakhapatnam Steel (VSP) should not be privatized under any circumstances. He assured the employees that the YSRCP is committed to fighting for its protection.

Botsa questioned the NDA government's stance on VSP and emphasized that this is not just a regional issue but a matter of sentiment for the entire state. He warned that the party would go to any lengths to save the steel plant, ensuring it remains under public ownership for the benefit of the people.

Botsa highlighted that the steel plant was established through the sacrifice of 32 individuals and the hard work of leaders like Tenneti Viswanatham. He reminded that farmers had contributed 32,000 acres of land to set up the plant. In 2008, under the leadership of YSR and then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the plant was expanded with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, showing its importance to the state.

Criticising the NDA government's efforts to privatise the plant, Botsa recalled that previous attempts were halted due to strong opposition, including from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He pointed out that, in the past, the former Chief Minister had visited the plant, met with workers' unions, and wrote to the central government, successfully stopping privatization efforts.

Botsa highlighted that the current situation is different, as the BJP does not hold a majority in the central government and relies on allied parties for support. He expressed concern over the strategic steps being taken to sell the plant, noting that two furnaces had already been shut down. He demanded that both the central and state governments clarify their stance on VSP's future and urged the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to speak out on the issue.

Stating that the steel plant's privatization would be seen as a betrayal of the people, Botsa warned that the YSRCP is prepared to fight to any extent to protect VSP. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government to take immediate action, emphasising that this issue is about public sentiment and self-respect, not politics.