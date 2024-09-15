Russia Attacked Ukraine With Almost 300 Uavs, More Than 800 Guided Aerial Bombs In A Week Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, Russia has launched nearly 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and almost 300 strike drones against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social X and published a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine needs strong support from our partners to defend lives against Russian terror-air defense, long-range capabilities, support for our warriors. Everything that will help force Russia to end this war,” he posted.

He also thanked“everyone around the world who understands this and our partners who help and support us”.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of U.S. Congress representatives and emphasized that every timely, prompt delivery of military packages to Ukraine has a positive impact on the battlefield situation, while every delay leads to negative consequences.