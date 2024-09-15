Harsh Goenka Flags 'Unequal Treatment' At Lalbagucha Raja As Commoners Struggle Amid VIP Photo Ops Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As devotees thronged in large numbers for darshan and offering prayers to Lord Ganesh at Lalbagucha Raja temple in Mumbai, a showing common worshippers being manhandled by volunteers has created a stir among public.

Sharing the video on social X (formerly twitter), RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka has highlighted the“unequal treatment” between common worshippers and VIPs.

Also Read | Lord Ganesha murti in Bengaluru van sparks row: PM Modi says THIS

In a post on X, Harsh Goenka wrote:“Ever wondered why people opt for VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja? It's because the common devotee often faces long waits and crowds, highlighting the unequal treatment. Isn't faith supposed to be equal for all?”

Watch video from Lalbaugcha Raja here

Every Year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, thousands of devotees, including VIPs and celebrities, visit Lalbagucha Raja temple to offer prayers.

The iconic Ganesh idol , housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 14, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited the Lalbaugcha Raja.

| Ganpati 2024: Mukesh Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with son Anant

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja.

On September 5, the first look of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, was founded in 1934.

The Lord Ganesh idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on September 6 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

| Bath in river turns tragic! Eight drown in Gujarat during Ganesh Visarjan

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. They welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit the colourful pandals.

During this festival, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.