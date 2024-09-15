(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > Truly Pro: How the Galaxy S24 Ultra Unleashes Your Inner Photographer - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Pro-grade photos are no longer reserved for professional photographers with big cameras and even bigger lenses. That's because using a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra feels like having a photographer's studio right in your pocket. With its cutting-edge camera hardware powered by the ProVisual Engine - Galaxy's suite of AI-enhanced imaging tools - the flagship smartphone was engineered to deliver exceptional image quality on the move. Whether you're shooting in challenging conditions or editing on the go, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is all you need to create studio-quality content.

Here are several ways the Galaxy S24 Ultra lets anyone feel like a true photography pro.

Everyday Pro:

A true pro photographer has the power to capture the magic in any situation and the intelligence to turn any moment into a masterpiece. That's what the Galaxy S24 Ultra enables you to do with a high-resolution camera and a wide range of shooting modes, even without profound experience.



The 200MP wide-angle and 50MP telephoto cameras: You can take high-resolution images in bright conditions and when it's darker, the adaptive pixel sensors with improved tetra squared pixel binning technology enhance the brightness and details. Now, you have the freedom to decide the type of photo you want to take, with no need for a full-scale professional lighting setup.

Quad Tele System: Professional photographers rely on bulky telephoto lenses to capture stunning shots from great distances. But with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can achieve the same impressive results right from your pocket. Its Quad Tele System delivers optical-quality images at 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x magnifications. AI Zoom ensures clearer, sharper shots, especially when zooming between 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x or beyond 10x. The details can be restored for crisp images - even at an astounding 100x.

This marks a new era for concert photos and videos, where anyone can take pride in their zoom shots. Even from a distance, you'll shoot like a pro.­

Nighttime Pro:

Capturing nighttime moments with loved ones can be challenging for most, as the lack of light often makes it difficult to do the scene justice. True pros know that mastering the art of light is essential and with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you too can make the night your ally.

Nightography naturally enhances details and brightness in low-light conditions, making those elusive nighttime shots easier to capture than ever before. Equipped with advanced sensors, optimized pixels, precise shutter speed and enhanced stabilization capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was engineered for the dark.

Advanced algorithms on both the front and rear cameras reduce noise, a common problem in low-light environments. While professionals have traditionally relied on tripods to steady their shots at night, the Galaxy S24 Ultra eliminates that need.



AI analyzes gyro data to distinguish between your movements and those of your subject.

Wider optical image stabilization (OIS) angles allow enhanced hand-shake compensation to ensure clearer, faster shots from any distance. Improved image signal processing (ISP) analyzes segments of an image to understand what's going on in the scene so it can apply sophisticated editing and fine-tune specific aspects of the image such as sharpness, skin tone and noise reduction while also enhancing details. Both the front and rear cameras are equipped with a dedicated ISP block for noise reduction when recording videos in poor lighting conditions.

Now, you can leave the tripod at home and still capture stunning nighttime photos like a pro.

Cinema Pro:

Visually stunning movies have traditionally required a crew to produce, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra puts that cinematic power in your hands. Now anyone can produce captivating, pro-grade videos without a Hollywood-sized budget.

Pros know that shooting in high resolution allows their content to shine on any screen, no matter the size.

Video recording in 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps: The Galaxy S24 Ultra opens up new possibilities by recording high-resolution videos in 8K or super smooth 120fps videos in 4K. Everything you shoot will be ready for the big screen.

But a true professional filming experience goes beyond just shooting in high resolution. It's also about capturing every detail and bringing creative visions to life.

Portrait Video Mode with AI Stereo Video Bokeh harnesses AI to blend data from two cameras. This creates a clear separation between the foreground and background, allowing your subject to truly stand out.

Editing Pro:

Capturing brilliant photos and videos is only step one. Most professionals will tell you that the magic truly happens in post-production, where the finishing touches can elevate your work to the next level.

While professionals might spend hours perfecting a single shot in editing, the Galaxy S24 Ultra simplifies the process without sacrificing quality.



Edit Suggestion: Galaxy AI automatically identifies potential issues in an image, such as unwanted reflections or shadows, and suggests suitable tweaks Generative Edit allows you to reposition people or objects within a photo and fill in the space where they originally were with a perfectly blended background.

Editing has never been easier. With the Galaxy S24 Ultra, achieving a polished, professional look is within everyone's reach.

Social Pro:

The last step of the creative process is sharing, and professionals often turn to numerous apps to make the most of their photos and videos before posting them on social media platforms. That's because social media apps don't fully utilize the native camera app's capabilities. That changes with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which integrates the ProVisual Engine into Instagram.

Super HDR (high dynamic range): In the Instagram app on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you can directly shoot photos and videos in HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, contrast and color.