South Korea continues to avoid importing crude oil from Iran in August for 2nd year

(MENAFN) South Korea did not import any oil from Iran in August this year, continuing the trend from the same period a year ago, according to official data released on Saturday. This aligns with South Korea's ongoing stance of not purchasing Iranian oil, likely influenced by international sanctions and geopolitical considerations. The lack of imports from Iran is notable given the country's past role as a significant supplier to South Korea before sanctions were imposed.



Preliminary figures from South Korea's customs service indicate that the country, which ranks as the fifth-largest importer of crude oil globally, imported a total of 12.8 million tonnes of crude oil in August. This is a significant increase from the 10 million tonnes imported in the same month last year. The growth in crude oil imports suggests a rise in domestic demand or adjustments in supply sources, potentially reflecting changes in the global oil market dynamics.



The Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) is expected to release the final and more detailed data on South Korea's crude oil imports for August later this month, as reported by a UK news agency. The KNOC’s figures are widely regarded as the industry benchmark, providing a more comprehensive overview of the country's oil import activities, including the sources and quantities of crude oil brought into South Korea. These figures will offer further insight into the country's energy procurement strategies and market adjustments.



The forthcoming data from KNOC will be crucial for understanding the full picture of South Korea's oil imports, especially in the context of global market shifts and regional supply chain changes. South Korea's decision to refrain from importing Iranian crude oil, coupled with the overall increase in its crude imports, highlights the country's evolving energy landscape and its navigation of international energy politics. This situation underscores the importance of diversified energy sources and the impact of international relations on national import strategies.

MENAFN15092024000045015839ID1108674787