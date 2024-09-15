Is Dooru A Cakewalk For G A Mir?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the round the corner, all eyes are on the Dooru assembly constituency in South Kashmir where the National and Congress-ally partners have managed to secure the seat six times out of seven assembly elections held since 1977.

As the assembly constituency is set to go to polls

on September 18, the question remains whether the ally parents will manage to regain the power from the segment where All India Committee (AICC) General Secretary and a joint candidate of

NC-Congress, Ghulam Ahmad Mir is vying for the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NC and Congress separately have managed to secure the seat six times since 1977 as the NC candidates have won the elections from the segment four times in the year 1977, 1983, 1987 and 1996 while Congress candidate G A Mir has managed to secure the seat twice in 2002 and 2008.

However, the PDP has won the seat once in 2014 elections.

While the seat is going to polls

on September 18, G A Mir among other candidates from different parties including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, DPAP and four independents are in the electoral battle.

Read Also Hazratbal Showdown: PDP's Naqash Faces NC's Sagar Terrorism Increased In J&K Since Modi Sworn In For Third Term: Cong

The candidates who are contesting elections on the seat include Bashir Ahmad Wani of Apni Party, Hilal Ahmad Malik an independent, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi independent, Sameer Ahmad Parry Rashtriya Lok Janshakti party, Nizamuddin Bhat an independent, Mohammad Ashraf Malik of People's Democratic Party, Gulam Ahmad Mir NC-congress alliance candidate, Mohammad Saleem Parry of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Mohsin Shafqat Mir of Aam Aadmi Party and

Mohammad Iqbal Ahanger an independent.

The constituency has a total of 1,16,749 voters

including 59,052 males, 57,695 females and two transgender with the authorities setting up 152 polling stations including 18 in urban areas and 134 rural in rural areas.

Political analysts believe that since there is no prominent political candidate vying for the seat, it may be a cakewalk for the NC-Congress alliance candidate G A Mir, who is having a complete support of the NC in the polls.

He said NC leader, who was the frontrunner for the seat, Syed Tawqeer Hussain has extended his full support to G A Mir.

They added that the other candidates who can get a good share of votes include PDP's Mohammad Ashraf Malik and DPAP's Saleem Parry along with Apni party's Fayaz Ahmad.

In 2014, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party candidate Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi emerged victorious from the seat by securing 18,150 votes while Indian National Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir stood second, who lost by a margin of just 161 votes.

In 2008, Indian National Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir won the elections after securing 15,870 votes. Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party candidate Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi stood second, who lost by a margin of 5918 votes.

In 2002, Indian National Congress candidate Gh Ahmad Mir emerged victorious from the seat by securing a total of 14,461 votes while Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate Syed Manzoor Ahmad stood second, who lost by a margin of 11,342 votes.

In 1996, National Conference candidate Ghulam Hassan Wani won the elections by securing a total of 10,076 votes while Indian National Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir stood second and lost by a margin of 4901 votes.

In 1987, National Conference candidate Muhammad Akbar Ganie became MLA by securing a total of 13,826 votes while an independent candidate Noor Ud Din Shah stood second and lost by a margin of 1232 votes.

In 1983, National Conference candidate Muhammad Akbar Ganie won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total of 12,854 votes. Indian National Congress candidate Sher Ali Boda stood second after securing 8367 votes. He lost by 4487 votes.

In 1977, National Conference candidate Haji Abdul Gani Khan emerged victorious from the seat by securing a total of 10,817 votes while Indian National Congress candidate Sneer Aki Boda stood second and lost by a margin of 5345 votes.