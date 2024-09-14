Media People From Global Majority To Gather At BRICS Media Summit In Moscow

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





MOSCOW, Sept 15 (NNN-TASS) - Key events of the seventh BRICS Media Summit involving media leaders from 45 countries kicked off in Moscow on Saturday.

The summit themed on the role of the media in a multipolar world will be hosted by Russian state news agency TASS which celebrated its 120th anniversary on Sept 1.

The event was attended by the heads of leading media institutions from BRICS, as well as media outlets from countries that have expressed their interest in expanding cooperation with the grouping. Panel discussions covered the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world, as well as technological aspects of interaction between BRICS countries in the information sphere.

Among other guests, the summit will be attended by Xinhua President and Executive Chairman of the BRICS Media Forum Fu Hua General, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, as well as Mohammed bin Abdul Rabbo Al-Yami, Director General of the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Countries (UNA OIC).

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov delivered the opening remarks, and the plenary session was moderated by the news agency's First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman. - NNN-TASS