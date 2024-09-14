KFA Board Members Resign Against Backdrop Of Incidents Of World Cup Qualifier
9/14/2024 7:17:15 PM
KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) - The board members of the Kuwait football Association tendered resignations en masse on Saturday after the enquiry committee finalized its probe into the incidents that took place during a FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier against Iraq last Tuesday.
Soon after the committee presented its report, the KFA accepted the resignations of its Secretary-General and the Director of Public Relations, and appointed Dr. Saleh Al-Majroub as acting Secretary-General according to a KFA statement.
The KFA asked the newly-appointed Secretary-General to call an emergency general assembly meeting to elect a replacement to the outgoing board as per the provisions of Article 35 of the basic system of the Association, the statement added. (end)
