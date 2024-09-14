KFA Board Members Resign Against Backdrop Of Incidents Of World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) - The board members of the Kuwait Association tendered resignations en masse on Saturday after the enquiry committee finalized its probe into the incidents that took place during a Asian qualifier against Iraq last Tuesday.

Soon after the committee presented its report, the KFA accepted the resignations of its Secretary-General and the Director of Public Relations, and appointed Dr. Saleh Al-Majroub as acting Secretary-General according to a KFA statement.

The KFA asked the newly-appointed Secretary-General to call an emergency general assembly meeting to elect a replacement to the outgoing board as per the provisions of Article 35 of the basic system of the Association, the statement added. (end)

fas









MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108674192