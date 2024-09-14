Brazilian Football Legend Pelé, Dies At 82

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Brazilian all-time legend, Pelé who won three World Cups and became one of the most iconic figures in the football world, has died at the age of 82.

Pelé was suffering from colon cancer for years. He was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo in late November for a respiratory infection and for complications related to colon cancer.

Lately, his conditions had worsened due to multiple organ failures associated with his cancer progress and eventually causing his death, according to a statement from Albert Einstein Hospital.

Pelé's name has been on the tip of tongues for more than 60 years. His footballing accomplishment has been outstanding. He played in four World Cups and is the only player in history to win three, but his legacy stretched far beyond his trophy haul and remarkable goal-scoring record.

Pelé played for Brazil in four World Cups and bagged the most prestigious title in the years 1958, 1962, and 1970 respectively. the exact number of goals Pelé scored during his career is unclear, and his Guinness World Records tally has come under scrutiny with many scored in unofficial matches.

“I was born to play football, just like Beethoven was born to write music and Michelangelo was born to paint,” Pelé famously said.

“Everything that we are is thanks to you,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in a post on Instagram, under an image of family members holding Pele's hands.“We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Following Pelé's death, renowned international footballers have attributed his professional accomplishments and keep sending condolences to his immediate family members and relatives. The names include Christiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and many more.

Besides entraining, the Brazilian football icon changed the status of his nation in the football world, raising the poor people's voices, the black people, in particular, to compete in the international arenas, and win titles.

Considering Pelé's phenomenal footballing accomplishments on national and international levels for his country, the Brazilian Football Federation and the Brazilian people owe him a lot.

