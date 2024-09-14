SEI Robotics And Amlogic Co-Launch The X5M Dongle With LCEVC Technology Delivers A Richer Streaming Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

X5M Dongle with LCEVC Delivers a Richer Streaming Experience

SEI Robotics and Amlogic launch X5M Dongle with LCEVC technology, enhancing quality and reducing use by 40% for a better streaming experience.

- Jeff Yin, CEO, SEI Robotics FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In this significant collaboration, SEI Robotics (IBC booth Hall 1 F.38), a Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partner of and a global end-to-end solutions provider for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, joined forces with Amlogic (IBC booth Hall 1 D.18), a world-leading fabless semiconductor company. Together, they are poised to launch the X5M Dongle with LCEVC Technology. This innovative solution aims to help operators optimize video transmission and enhance user experience by significantly reducing bandwidth requirements and improving video quality through efficient encoding technology."We are proud to collaborate with Amlogic to introduce the X5M Dongle with LCEVC Technology. This innovation represents a meaningful step forward in helping operators enhance video quality and optimize bandwidth usage. We believe this solution will contribute to better user experiences while supporting more efficient operations, and we are grateful to be part of this advancement and provide more advanced streaming and smart home solutions." said Jeff Yin, chief executive officer, SEI Robotics."Partnering with SEI Robotics to introduce the X5M Dongle underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the streaming space," said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic. "The integration of LCEVC technology allows us to offer a solution that is both highly efficient and cost-effective, providing operators with a powerful tool to meet the growing demand for high-quality video content.". The X5M Dongle features advanced LCEVC technology, which enhances existing codecs effectively. By using low-complexity encoding, it reduces computational resource requirements while improving video stream stability and clarity. LCEVC not only enhances video quality but also optimizes bandwidth utilization, enabling operators to deliver UHD video experiences at up to 40% less bandwidth.LCEVC is the latest standard from MPEG and ISO, designed to enhance, not replace, existing codecs. By reducing transcoding costs and energy consumption by up to 70%, LCEVC enables the efficient delivery of resolutions needed for immersive video experiences. This technology boosts customer engagement with higher-quality, high-resolution streaming, leading to longer viewing times and lower churn, while consistently elevating the quality of both streaming and gaming experiences!. SEI Robotics and Amlogic will showcase their latest innovations, including AI technologies and the X5M Dongle with LCEVC Technology, live at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. We are excited to welcome you to our booths:SEI Robotics: RAI AMSTERDAM Hall 1, Booth 1.F38Schedule your demo here:Amlogic: RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1, Booth 1.D18🔗About SEI RoboticsEstablished in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV, Audio-visual, and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV Soundbar, ATV Speakers, ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top boxes (STB), 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects, Audio-visual solutions, and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time more information, visit .🔗About AmlogicAmlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC's). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU's, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit Amlogic online at

