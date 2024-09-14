Four ISIS Leaders, 14 Members Killed In A Raid In Iraq: CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that in a joint operation last month, U.S. and Iraqi forces successfully killed 14 members, including four top leaders of the group.

On Saturday, September 1, CENTCOM also reported that at least 15 ISIS members were killed in another joint operation with Iraqi forces in western Iraq, during which five U.S. were injured.

The Iraqi stated that four key ISIS commanders were killed during these operations.

Earlier, Iraq's Foreign announced that the date for ending the U.S.-led coalition's mission had been delayed due to“recent developments” without providing further details.

In March, reports suggested that discussions on ending the coalition's mission might not conclude until after the November U.S. presidential elections.

Currently, around 2,500 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Iraq.

These operations highlight the continued threat posed by ISIS in the region despite efforts to weaken the group's influence. The cooperation between U.S. and Iraqi forces remains crucial in combating the ongoing insurgency.

As tensions rise and the mission's end date remains uncertain, Iraq and its international partners need to maintain security and stability to prevent a resurgence of terrorist activity in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram