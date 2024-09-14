European Commission Proposes Extending Freeze On Bank Of Russia Assets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Commission is seeking to extend the freezing period of the of Russia's (Central Bank) assets for up to five years, according to a report by Reuters, as cited by Azernews .

This proposal is aimed at supporting a $50 billion loan that the G7 nations plan to provide to Ukraine.

The asset freeze extension would play a crucial role in securing financial assistance for Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.