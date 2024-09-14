European Commission Proposes Extending Freeze On Bank Of Russia Assets
Date
9/14/2024 3:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The European Commission is seeking to extend the freezing period
of the bank of Russia's (Central Bank) assets for up to five years,
according to a report by Reuters, as cited by
Azernews .
This proposal is aimed at supporting a $50 billion loan that the
G7 nations plan to provide to Ukraine.
The asset freeze extension would play a crucial role in securing
financial assistance for Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical
tensions.
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673056
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.