Recognizing Excellence: Covia Receives NIOSH Mine Safety And Health Technology Innovations Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) The National Institute for Occupational Safety and (NIOSH) Mine Safety and Health Innovations Award recently recognized Covia, in partnership with Soter Analytics, for the development and implementation of technologies that use wearable sensors and a assessment tool to improve ergonomic risk awareness and prevention. In presenting the award, NIOSH noted that we demonstrated an exceptional commitment to leveraging in innovative ways that exceed regulatory standards, thereby improving the safety and health of our employees.

Various Covia team members wear sensor technology that tracks posture and position related to the back and shoulder. Tones and vibrations alert the wearer when an ergonomic risk is detected, which provides an opportunity to improve position or technique and to recognize areas where process improvements may be beneficial. This pilot program has been deployed across more than 23 Covia locations, engaging 172 active users, and generated over 2,200 full-shift measurements. Covia is committed to ongoing tracking and assessment of progress as it further integrates this technology across its locations.

“At Covia, prioritizing the safety of our employees is central to our decision-making process," stated Andrew O'Brien, Covia's Vice President, Environment, Safety & Health. "Through our collaboration with Soter Analytics on this initiative, we are integrating innovation and technology into our Safety First culture and philosophy. We are grateful to NIOSH for this recognition and appreciate the support and guidance provided by Soter."