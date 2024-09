Amplify Energy To Participate In The 2024 Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Corp. (“Amplify” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days in New York City, NY on October 1st, 2024.



Amplify's management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit .

