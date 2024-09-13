Del-Air Now Servicing Southeast Florida Homes With ARS® Vero Beach Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric , Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, has announced the and merger of ARS®/Rescue Rooter® Vero Beach. ARS® Vero Beach is a trusted brand serving Florida's east coast with plumbing, air conditioning and heating services. The new partnership will provide diversified services for ARS®/Rescue Rooter® customers and clients to include a full suite of home services from Del-Air, including; air conditioning, air purification, plumbing and complete household electrical, ventilation and air duct services. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

"Homeowners serviced by ARS® Vero Beach and throughout Florida's eastern coastline can now take advantage of all the home services Del-Air provides central Florida homeowners. Our collaboration with ARS® Vero Beach is intended to help provide a premier home comfort experience for all ARS® Vero Beach homes and businesses," stated Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air.

For over 40 years, Del-Air has created a reputation as the air conditioning and heating contractor of choice for Florida homeowners, homebuilders and commercial businesses. As a benefit to all their new ARS® Vero Beach customers, Del-Air is currently providing their residential air conditioner maintenance service for only $29 through the remainder of 2024. The special offer represents a savings of $100 off the regular A/C maintenance amount. The exclusive savings are available now to ARS® Vero Beach customers by calling (772) 206-2848 or by visiting . All services previously provided for ARS®/Rescue Rooter® Vero Beach customers are now available from Del-Air, 24/7/365.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit

or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing. More information about Astara can be found at

.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

