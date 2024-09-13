Haryana’S Badshahpur Needs Development, Claims BJP Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 13 (IANS) BJP candidate from Badshahpur Assembly constituency and former Haryana Rao Narbir Singh on Friday said that Badashahpur needs development more than anything.

He said that if the public expressed faith in him, he would make sure that Badshahpur would be number one in development.

Singh said while addressing a public meeting organised in villages Harsaru, Bamdoli, Salig Ki Dhani and Hayatpur of Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

"Gurugram district gives the highest revenue of 56 per cent to the treasury in the state. From 2014 to 2019, when I was a cabinet minister, Gurugram was also getting money for development equal to the contribution being made to the government treasury," he said.

He added that a network of highways, roads and overbridges-underbridges was laid here at a cost of thousands of crores.

“After 2019, the leadership here remained weak which could not take Gurugram's share from the government. Due to this, Gurugram has lagged behind in development in the last five years,” he added.

Singh said that Gurugram has expanded rapidly. The population here has exceeded 30 lakhs, while the resources for treatment and education remain less.

He said that while he was a minister, he had passed the order for the demolition of the old building of the civil hospital. After his departure, even in five years, the hospital building could not be built.

"In place of the hospital building, a parking lot has been built. Gurugram needs not one but four civil hospitals at four corners and he will definitely fulfil this dream," he asserted.

He said some more educational institutions will be brought to Gurugram, for which he is continuously lobbying in the government. The projects of the roads on which underpasses and overbridges are needed will also be completed.