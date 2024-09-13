Sotera Digital Security Obtains Qualification From Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) For Its Industry-Leading Securephone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sotera Digital Security's SecurePhone Qualified to Protect Spain's Mobile Voice and Text Communications

MADRID, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotera Digital Security, the leading global provider of secure communications solutions, announces that its SecurePhone is now qualified by the Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) in the Mobile Devices, VoIP Tools, and Instant Messaging Tools categories. Notably, the SecurePhone is the only product to achieve a 'high' level accreditation for all three categories within Spain's National Security Framework (ENS). This qualification marks the SecurePhone as a leading solution in combating enhanced threats to mobile security, such as those demonstrated by NSO's Pegasus software.

With this certification and its inclusion in the CPSTIC Catalog, Sotera Digital Security's SecurePhone solidifies its position as the leader in the encrypted mobile telecommunications sector for governments, businesses and individuals worldwide.

Sotera Digital Security offers a powerful solution in response to the advent of advanced spyware and the critical need for heightened security for mobile phones. As recent well-publicized hacking scandals demonstrate, the use of a truly secure mobile phone is more important than ever. Whether for government operations, business transactions, or personal communications, the SecurePhone is the definitive solution for those who place paramount value on privacy. The SecurePhone was designed from the ground up to provide the highest levels of security by embedding unparalleled protection at the hardware level, within its operating system, and across all native applications, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of communications.

David Kay, CEO of Sotera Digital Security, expressed his pride in receiving this qualification from the CCN, stating, "This qualification reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting mobile communications. Meeting the Spanish CCN's stringent security standards signals to our clients that their communications will remain fully protected, no matter where they are in the world. Whether in Madrid or Beijing, Mexico City or Guatemala City, the SecurePhone delivers security without compromise."

To ensure a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, Sotera Digital Security partnered with Applus+ Laboratories , an independent and accredited cybersecurity laboratory. Jose Ruiz, cybersecurity business unit Director at Applus Laboratories, commented, "We were very impressed with the level of security and innovation that Sotera Digital Security has put into the SecurePhone. It was a pleasure working with them to evaluate and qualify this exceptional product for the Spanish government."

For more information about Sotera Digital Security's SecurePhone, please visit .

About Sotera Digital Security

Sotera Digital Security offers clients across the globe a mobile phone with end-to-end security for both voice communications and text messages. Led by a team of recognized mobility experts, Sotera is focused on delivering innovative, data privacy solutions that offer clients a competitive edge. The company's current offering, the Sotera SecurePhone represents the successful engineering of multi-layered defense and security combining Integrity 178B, the only operating system in the world to achieve NSA's highest certification level (EAL6+); propriety partitioned communication apps; and data transmission encryption.

