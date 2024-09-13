Memories Of The East Street In Xi'an By Qun Song And Qi Dong Wins Silver In A' Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Memories of the East Street in Xi'an

Qun Song and Qi Dong's Innovative Design Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Memories of the East Street in Xi'an by Qun Song and Qi Dong as a Silver Award winner in the Print and Published Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the book's exceptional design, which showcases the historical changes in Xi'an, China's thousand-year-old capital, through an in-depth study of East Street.Memories of the East Street in Xi'an stands out in the Print industry for its innovative approach to documenting and preserving local culture and urban memory. By combining hand-drawn illustrations, architectural mapping, trademark advertisements, documentary photographs, and newspaper copies, the book offers a unique and engaging perspective on the daily life of Xi'an citizens and the city's rich history. The book's diverse range of printing techniques further enhances its ability to present and reconstruct local memory through artistic intervention.The book's systematic record of East Street's architectural form, street life, and cultural and commercial aspects provides a valuable resource for urban policymakers, urban designers, and all those interested in the future of cities. Memories of the East Street in Xi'an not only offers a rare and comprehensive study of urban streets in China but also serves as an indicative and reference model for future studies of Chinese cities. The book's success in collecting and organizing urban memories and oral narratives from ordinary citizens, despite the scarcity of historical documents and photographs, further underscores its significance.The Silver A' Design Award for Memories of the East Street in Xi'an serves as a testament to Qun Song and Qi Dong's dedication to preserving and celebrating Xi'an's rich cultural heritage. This recognition is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation in the field of print design, particularly in the context of documenting and preserving local culture and urban memory. The award also highlights the potential for print design to contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cities and their histories.Memories of the East Street in Xi'an was designed by Qun Song and Qi Dong, with Wenping Jin as the producer, Dongfeng Liu as the publisher, Yuanshun Wang and Jia Lei as editorial assistants, Nannan Geng as the design assistant, Wugong Hu and Ke Pan as photographers, Xin Guo as the interviewer, and Mingjia Sun and Yuan Tian as interview shooters.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Xi'an Catering Co., LtdXi'an Catering Co., Ltd. is the largest catering enterprise in Northwest China, with total assets of 735 million yuan and approximately 5,369 employees. The company operates 15 branches, 10 subsidiaries, and nearly 40 business outlets, including several renowned and historic restaurants and hotels in Xi'an. Xi'an Catering Co., Ltd. has established itself as a distinctive industrial group with a focus on catering service, hotel management, food processing, recreation, and auxiliary industries such as planting and breeding, skill training, medical and health care, construction and decoration, and real estate development. The company has become the most representative "window" of the ancient capital of Xi'an for foreign reception.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Print and Published Media Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from gifted designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

