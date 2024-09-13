Fold By Miao Jingyi And Zou Hu Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fold

Innovative Traditional Chinese Teabag Design Recognized for Excellence in Packaging

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Fold, a traditional Chinese medicine teabag designed by Miao Jingyi and Zou Hu , as the Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Fold's innovative design within the packaging industry.Fold's unique design addresses key challenges in the packaging of traditional Chinese medicine teabags, offering practical benefits for both consumers and the industry. By improving the extraction efficiency of water on ingredients during brewing, Fold enhances the effective ingredients concentration in the medicine liquid, ensuring optimal results for users. Additionally, the origami-inspired folding structure reduces package volume by 60%, leading to reduced carbon emissions during transportation, aligning with sustainable design practices.The award-winning design of Fold stands out in the market through its combination of functionality and aesthetics. The teabag's origami-inspired folding structure allows it to unfold layer by layer when water is poured, forming a barrel structure that maximizes the concentration of active ingredients. This innovative feature not only improves the brewing process but also creates a visually appealing and interactive user experience.The recognition of Fold by the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Miao Jingyi and Zou Hu's dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within their brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of sustainable and functional packaging solutions.Project MembersFold was designed by a talented team consisting of Miao Jingyi and Zou Hu, who led the project, along with Duan Hongli, Xu Mengzhen, Chen Deteng, and Zhao Yizhu, who contributed their expertise to various aspects of the design process.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Mz DesignMz Design is a design studio that has won awards from many prestigious competitions. Their innovative and user-centred approach to design has set new standards in the industry by constantly pushing the boundaries of packaging solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of packaging. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, which involves blind peer review by a panel of influential experts, ensures that only the most deserving designs are honored with this prestigious title. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates packaging designs that incorporate original innovations, evoke positive emotions, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The competition, now in its 16th year, is judged by a world-class jury of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and promoting superior packaging designs, the A' Design Award aims to inspire the creation of products and projects that positively impact society, ultimately contributing to a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.