Eight Security Personnel Injured In IED Attack In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Eight security personnel were when a bomb went off in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.

An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded and injured the security personnel who were patrolling in the Kalat district of the province, the police said.

The police said unknown miscreants planted an explosive device on the side of the road before fleeing from the area.

Following the explosion, the rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits behind the attack.

So far, no group or individual has claimed the attack.