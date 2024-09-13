Raghav Chadha Hails Bail To Kejriwal, Hints At AAP Chief Leading Party Campaign In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A wave of euphoria gripped the Aam Aadmi Party's ranks as the Supreme Court granted bail to the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy on Friday, after which the party dropped a hint about the leader hitting the hustings in poll-bound Haryana.

Welcoming the court order, RS MP Raghav Chadha said that the news has sent a wave of happiness among the party workers and reiterated the party's proverbial stand, "Truth can be troubled but not defeated"

Speaking to persons after the Top Court order, Chadha said, "I thank the Apex Court. Arvind Kejriwal is not just a name but a brand of honest politics. I welcome the decision for his release. This will give more strength to AAP."

When questioned on Kejriwal's role in the upcoming Haryana elections, Chadha stated, "Till date, AAP has fought all elections under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. After release, he will surely take charge of the party's campaign in the upcoming Haryana elections."

On questions of conditional release to Kejriwal, he said that the party will chalk out further strategy after reading the final order of the Supreme Court.

Further sharing his happiness, Chadha said, "I want to say, 'welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, on behalf of the people of Delhi and the country. We all missed you.' After a long struggle, the son of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is coming back."

Many AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Atishi and others welcomed the court's decision and described it as the victory over "lies and conspiracies."

Notably, Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering investigation, relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal was again arrested by CBI on June 26, while being in the custody of the ED in the excise case.