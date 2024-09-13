Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail: 'CBI Shouldn't Be A Caged Parrot,' 10 KEY Comments By Supreme Court In The Verdict

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Chief of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in the excise policy case.

The top court pronounced the verdict in the petitions filed by Kejriwa challenging his arrest and seeking bail in the case registered by the CBI over the alleged excise policy case.

| Arvind Kejriwal verdict: SC grants bail to Delhi CM in excise policy case

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuya had heard the matter and reserved verdict on September 5. Both the judges delivered separate judgments, according to legal news website LiveLaw

While granting him bail in the case, the Supreme court said Kejriwal satisfies the triple condition for the grant of bail and we order accordingly.

Both the judges were unanimous while granting bail to Kejriwal considering the fact that the chargesheet has been filed in the case and that the trial is unlikely to be completed in the near future. Kejriwal cannot visit the office of the Chief Minister and Delhi Secretariat and also cannot comment on the case once he walks out.

Here is what the judges said in the order based on reports in LiveLaw:

Justice Surya Kant

1-No impediment in arresting person already in custody. We have noted that CBI in their application recorded reasons as to why they deemed necessary. There is no violation of S.41A(iii).

3- Completion of trial unlikely to occur in immediate future. Dealt with prosecution's apprehension on tampering. Rejecting those, we have concluded...appellant satisfies test for bail. We order accordingly.

4 - Appellant will not make any public comment on merits of the case. Conditions imposed in ED matter shall apply in this case also.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

5 -On necessity and timing of arrest, I have a definite point of view. Therefore, this separate opinion, while concurring with the view that appellant should be released. CBI's appearance raises more questions than it answers