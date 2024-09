Karan Tacker Rediscovers Joy Of Local Exploration In His Own City

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Karan Tacker recently offered his followers a delightful glimpse into his adventures as a in his own city, Mumbai, as he explored the South Bombay's rich history and treasures.

Karan, took to Instagram Stories, where he has 1.6 million followers, and shared a string of pictures.

He posted a beautiful snap of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. He wrote in the caption: "Being a tourist in my own city!"

Karan shared a picture of mesmerising Taj Hotel, and a photo of having drinks in some Colaba restaurant.

On the work front, Karan first featured in the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in a small role in 2008. The romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under their production banner of Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

He then made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher among others.

Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita and others.