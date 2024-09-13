Zucot Gallery Unveils 'Heritage In Hues': An Exclusive Exhibition By South African Master Dr. Esther Mahlangu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZuCot held its highly anticipated Heritage in Hues exhibition, featuring the renowned Master South African artist Dr. Esther Mahlangu. The exclusive event was in partnership with Balmain of Paris, and co curated by Hassan Smith. This exhibit will run through the month of September.Dr. Esther Mahlangu, celebrated for her vibrant and culturally rich artwork, will present a selection of her iconic pieces that draw deeply from her Ndebele heritage. In a rare North American showcase, her extraordinary work will also be featured in the Giants exhibit at the High Museum this September, a renowned collection curated by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz that is making its way across the country.This exhibition offers Atlanta art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience the work of a true cultural icon. Dr. Mahlangu's art, which has graced the walls of prestigious museums and the private collections of notable figures such as Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, and John Legend, continues to influence and inspire.As Dr. Mahlangu approaches her 88th year, her commitment to preserving and sharing Ndebele culture is evident in her ongoing efforts to pass her skills to future generations. ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is honored to host this significant event in the historic Castleberry Hill district.This is a unique opportunity for an interview with ZuCot gallerists Onaje and Omar Henderson. Please contact Sheila McGee if interested.

