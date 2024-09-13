Apptile Secures $1.2M In Fresh Funding To Democratize No-Code Mobile App Development For Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India - 13th September, 2024: Apptile, a leading no-code mobile app development platform, announced today the successful raise of $1.2 million in additional funding. This latest investment, led by Singularity Early Opportunities Fund with participation from Crown Trust and DeVC, brings the company's total funding to $3.7 million.



This new injection of capital will be used to further enhance Apptile's platform, expand its product offerings, and accelerate the company's growth in making mobile app development more accessible to businesses of all sizes. By eliminating the need for traditional coding, Apptile empowers companies to build powerful, fully customized mobile apps with the same ease as designing a presentation.



Launched in 2023 by Rohit Modi, Samyam Annappa, and Vishal Sood, Apptile has experienced rapid adoption, particularly among e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. The platform has enabled over 300 brands to develop and launch their own mobile apps, offering a seamless user experience without the need for technical expertise. Last month, the company launched its live commerce solution, allowing creators and brands to deliver interactive shopping experiences directly within their apps. A portion of the new funding will be allocated to expanding Apptile's product suite, driving further innovation in the mobile app space.



"At Apptile, our mission is to give every business the ability to leverage mobile technology to foster customer engagement and fuel growth," said Rohit Modi, Co-Founder and CEO of Apptile. "This additional funding accelerates our ability to expand our platform and introduce new features that serve businesses across a wide range of industries. We're excited to have the continued support of Singularity and our investors as we work to democratize mobile app development."



Apptile's intuitive drag-and-drop platform makes it possible for businesses to create fully branded, native mobile apps without writing a single line of code. The platform offers a robust library of pre-built components and seamless integrations with third-party APIs, providing unparalleled flexibility for businesses looking to build apps that reflect their unique brand identity and optimize their customer journey.



"Apptile's platform is transforming the way businesses approach mobile app development," said a spokesperson from Singularity Early Opportunities. "The team's vision, technical expertise, and focus on customer success have already yielded impressive results. We're excited to support Apptile as they continue to innovate and empower businesses across industries to succeed in the mobile-first world."



As businesses continue to prioritize mobile-first strategies, Apptile is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for efficient and user-friendly app development solutions. The company's commitment to innovation and its user-centered approach ensure that businesses of all sizes-from startups to enterprises-can deploy mobile apps to drive growth and deepen customer engagement.



About Apptile:



