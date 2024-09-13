عربي


Two Killed As Truck Rolls Down Into 300-Ft Gorge In J&K's Doda

9/13/2024 2:20:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two people including driver died when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into around 300-feet gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the truck (JK06-8747) met with an accident near Mahlori on Doda-Kishtwar highway in which the driver and his helper died on the spot.

They identified the deceased as Asif Ahmed son of Afzal Hajam of Bhagwah, Bhata and Amir Ahmed of Saikhwan, Doda.

A Police officer confirmed the accident and said that a case has been registered in this regard.

Kashmir Observer

