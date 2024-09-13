CHINT Delivered Customized Mobile Substation For Honduras

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CHINT delivered mobile substation to Honduras as scheduled.

The project of 138(69)kV 40MVA mobile substation in Honduras is custom-made by CHINT,

which includes design, manufacturing, assembling and transportation,and is one-stop supplied by CHINT's entire industrial chain. Now it has been shipped from Shanghai,which is expected to arrive in Honduras in October and be put into operation in mid-October.

This project fully considers the needs of customers and concentrates on the advantages of compact design, convenient mobility and lightweight design. Honduras has a high earthquake frequency, and the terrain is mainly mountainous and plateau. Based on these actual conditions, the design team of CHINT customized the functions suitable for driving and using on mountain roads, and enhanced the stability of power supply.

The trailer external dimensions are sized to comply with local road transportation restrictions. Its base-frame is designed to protect switchgear from structural constraints despite transportation on rough road surfaces.

The urgent demand of developing countries and regions for the stability of electric power. For example, in the scene of frequent earthquakes, a large number of mobile substations are needed for emergencies, and mobile substations are indispensable to supply power quickly, so as to reduce casualties and property losses caused by earthquakes.

Due to the lack of power stability in developing countries and regions, hospitals, data centers and other important places also need to be equipped with mobile substations as backup power sources to ensure stable power supply.

Chint provides a fully integrated system solution for mobile substations. One of the biggest highlights and advantages is that in addition to the standard products commonly used in the industry, CHINT can customize the standard design according to the actual needs of customers,and also can provide better after-sales service and be more cost-effective.

