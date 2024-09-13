Arvind Kejriwal Verdict: SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In Excise Policy Case, AAP Chief To Walk Out Of Jail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. In a plea, Kejriwal had sought bail and questioned his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. While granting him bail in the case, the Supreme court said Kejriwal satisfies the triple condition for the grant of bail and we order accordingly.

Kejriwal will now walk out of jail nearly six months after he was first arrested – first by the Enforcement Directorate and later by the CBI.

The court added that it has framed three questions based on arguments. "We have framed 3 questions. Whether there was illegality in arrest, whether appellant should be allowed regular bail, whether filing of chargesheet is change in circumstance enough to relegate to TC," Justices Surya Kant was quoted by Live Law as saying.

He said there is "no impediment in arresting a person already in custody." He added, "We have noted that the CBI, in their application, recorded reasons as to why they deemed it necessary. There is no violation of S.41A(iii)"

On Kejriwal's bail, Justice Surya Kant said, "A developed jurisprudence on bail is needed for a developed society and prolonged incarceration of accused while trial is on cannot be justified and it has been held in judgments of this court.. the court would bend towards liberty when trial is derailed.. After have discussed article 21."