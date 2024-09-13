Zee Media Onboards Rajesh Sareen As The New Chief Revenue Officer To Strengthen Revenue And Business Strategy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is proud to announce the appointment of Rajesh Sareen as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rajesh will be responsible for driving the company's revenue strategies, enhancing existing revenue streams, and building new business opportunities across Zee Media's television, digital, and print platforms. Reporting directly to Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, Rajesh's appointment marks a significant step in Zee Media's continued focus on growth and innovation in the media industry.



Rajesh Sareen is a veteran in the media space, bringing over 20 years of extensive experience in sales, business development, and key account management. Before joining Zee Media, he served as Executive Vice President & National Revenue Head at TV18 Broadcast Limited, where he played a pivotal role in driving advertising sales and leading revenue growth across multiple channels. His career also includes leadership positions at Star India Private Ltd, BCCL, and HT Media Limited, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to build and maintain strategic corporate partnerships while delivering exceptional business outcomes. Rajesh's expertise in navigating both traditional and digital media ecosystems positions him well to lead Zee Media's revenue expansion efforts in an increasingly competitive market.



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, welcomed Rajesh's appointment with optimism, stating:“We are thrilled to have Rajesh Sareen join the Zee Media leadership team. His depth of experience and strong track record in driving revenue growth make him the ideal choice to lead our revenue initiatives. Rajesh's appointment comes at a crucial time as we look to capitalize on new opportunities in an evolving media landscape. With his strong leadership and innovative approach, I am confident that Zee Media will achieve new milestones under his direction.”

As a CRO, Rajesh will be responsible for exploring new revenue models and leverage his in-depth knowledge of the media landscape to expand the company's revenue streams and forge strategic alliances. He will also enhance the company's ability to deliver value-driven solutions to advertisers and partners.

Mr. Rajesh Sareen, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, expressed his excitement and said,“I am excited to join Zee Media, a company with a rich legacy and an incredible reputation in the media industry. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Zee Media to push the boundaries of innovation and build new revenue streams that will sustain long-term growth. Zee Media has a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends in the media space, and I am eager to contribute to the company's continued success.”



As the media landscape continues to evolve, Zee Media remains dedicated to adapting and thriving in this dynamic environment, with Rajesh's leadership expected to play a crucial role in achieving these goals.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

