Onam 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Gifs To Share With Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Onam is a vibrant festival celebrated in the month of Chingam, which falls in August or September. This year, the festival began on September 6 and will continue for ten days, concluding on Sunday, September 15. The festival is knit with the harvest season of standing crops.

The festival also marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year -- Kolla Varsham.

Wishes to send your friends and family

May this Onam bring you a harvest of happiness, prosperity, and joy. Celebrate the festival with love and cheer!

Wishing you a colorful Onam filled with the sweet aroma of flowers, the delicious taste of Onam Sadhya, and the warmth of family gatherings.

May the spirit of Onam fill your home with happiness, your heart with peace, and your life with success. Enjoy the festivities!

As we celebrate this beautiful festival, may the essence of Onam bring you new opportunities, prosperity, and endless joy. Have a wonderful Onam!

May your Onam be as vibrant and joyful as the Pookalam and as rich and fulfilling as the Onam Sadhya. Have a delightful and blessed Onam!