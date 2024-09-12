Golin Brings On John Derryberry To Lead West Coast Tech

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Golin has hired Hill & Knowlton's John Derryberry to lead the agency's West Coast tech practice.



In the executive VP role, San Francisco-based Derryberry is responsible for growing Golin's tech business, while fostering regional talent and leadership. He reports to North America co-president Dawn Langeland.



Derryberry will also serve as a senior advisor across Golin's tech client roster, which includes clients such as Adobe, Grubhub, Logitech, and Verizon Business Group. He also will enhance the agency's cross-disciplinary offer for tech brands and identify new business opportunities.



Derryberry spent most of the last five years at Hill & Knowlton as US tech practice leader. During more than 25-year career, he also held senior leadership roles at Edelman, which acquired his firm, A&R Partners, in 2006.



"John's impressive track record of elevating technology brands, forging vibrant agency team cultures, fielding winning teams, and his ability to craft compelling narratives make him the ideal choice to lead our West Coast tech practice," said Langeland. "As we continue to strengthen our leadership bench and grow our technology business in that region, John's entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to creative problem-solving will be invaluable.”

