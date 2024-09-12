Cronus Chemicals Receives EPA Construction And Air Permit, Paving The Way For Its Ammonia Production Plant In The US Cor...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--In a landmark development for the industry, Cronus Chemicals LLC announces the receipt of the and Air Permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Ammonia production in Tuscola, Illinois. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for Project Cronus, strategically situated in the heart of the US corn belt.

The Cronus world-class facility is poised to make a significant impact on both the US and global food chains. With the utilization of proprietary UHDE - Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions technology, the plant is set to produce 950,000 short tons of ammonia per year. Its strategic location, surrounded by three interstate gas pipelines, ensures access to ample natural gas resources, leading to competitive pricing and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to announce the receipt of the EPA Construction and Air Permit, a critical milestone for the project and our commitment to providing reliable, locally produced Ammonia,” said Erzin Atac, Cronus Chemicals CEO.“We expect our new plant, in the heart of the highest consumption region in the country will alleviate the shortage as well as the increasing supply concerns of local farmers and Industrial users.”

“Entering the US market with a major project like Cronus Chemicals is a massive opportunity for our family and Keytrade AG. We are proud to create jobs for the great State of Illinois.” said Melih Keyman, Chairman and majority shareholder of Cronus.

Demand for ammonia continues to outpace supply in the US, and Illinois is the largest consumer of agricultural ammonia. Project Cronus directly addresses this growing demand with an annual production capacity of 950,000 short tons of ammonia, positioning the plant as a key player in national and global fertilizer markets.

“With its strategic position and state-of-the-art technology, Cronus Chemicals is supporting our local farmers by producing ammonia, a more sustainable fertilizer,” said Governor JB Pritzker.“This development not only strengthens the agricultural sector in Central Illinois but also paves the way for further innovation and expansion in the sustainable fertilizer sector, an essential part of Illinois' plan for a greener future.”

“We are excited to see Cronus Chemicals reach this significant milestone” said Josh McElravy, the President of Lincoln Land Building Trades Union.“Through the Project Labor Agreement signed between North America Building Trades Unions and Cronus Chemicals, we look forward to provide the necessary skilled labor force to make this important project a reality.”

Cronus Chemicals' project stands out not only for its capacity but also for its economic and environmental considerations. The project is expected to yield attractive returns, benefiting from the high corn belt price premium. Contrary to long lead time deliveries from far away producers, Cronus will be providing safer, faster just in time and low-cost deliveries. The receipt of the EPA Air Permit underscores the project's commitment to environmental sustainability, meeting stringent regulatory standards and showcasing a responsible approach to industrial development.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink