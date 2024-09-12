Solinftec Showcases Its New Docking Station For Agricultural Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Solinftec showcases its new docking station for agricultural robots

Solinftec , a developer of artificial intelligence solutions and sustainable agricultural practices, has showcased its newest development in the field of agricultural robotics: the docking station.

Announced at the Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, the launch of this new development will allow Solix Ag Robotics to“operate 100 percent autonomously throughout the season, without the need for a manual refill”.

The docking station is autonomous, solar-powered and integrated with the Solix platform. This new technology enables continuous field management by ensuring the robot has access to the necessary products for 24/7 operations.

The station also incorporates scouting data obtained throughout the growing season to ensure the right products are available for day-to-day executions.

Guilherme Guiné, COO North America, says:“Each field has unique characteristics that allow for different weeds to appear in the field, depending on the stage of the crop.

“We designed the docking station to allow Solix to choose the product that will be used based on the recognition of weeds by our artificial intelligence system, ALICE AI, enabling the use of specific products for each unique situation.”

Solinftec is validating final features and concepts as the docking station nears production.

Guiné says:“We plan to equip the station with several products and allow the robot to apply the test concept in the field.

“Solix has the ability to use a small amount of product in a section of the field and check the crop's response. Solix can then monitor that area and broaden the scope of application based on results.

“With this, we will be able to increase the speed of adoption of new products on a large scale, considering the diversity of each field, region and season.”

The docking station and Solix will also identify areas with similar characteristics and focus on the most promising results to increase productivity.

This concept can be applied to biological products, chemicals, fertilizers and any new product that can bring productivity gains. The docking station will also be able to flush the robot's tanks autonomously and safely.

Solix is currently in its second commercial year in the US and is showing promising results. Using targeted spray technology, the system identifies weeds through the use of cameras and artificial intelligence to reduce the use of herbicides by up to 95 percent compared to traditional broadcast applications.

The robot also surveys the entire field at a plant-by-plant level, providing data and information on crop health, weed infestation and specific pests.