Odisha CM Reviews Security Arrangements Ahead PM Modi’S Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's one-day visit to the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday reviewed security and other related arrangements at Janata Maidan, the venue where the Prime Minister is scheduled to launch the flagship social welfare programme, 'Subhadra Yojana' on September 17.

He held discussions with the senior officials and officers at the venue.

The Chief Minister also visited Gadakana and reviewed all the arrangements at the Gadakana where PM Modi is likely to participate in another event on September 17.

Speaking to media persons following a high-level security meeting here on Sunday, Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Panda said that security arrangements have been made as per the blue book following detailed consultations with SPG officials who have already arrived in Bhubaneswar.

Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Shefeen Ahamed and IGP (EOW) JN Pankaj will be in charge of traffic and Route lining while IGP (Personnel) Praveen Kumar will supervise the security arrangements at the programme venue Janata Maidan.

“As many as 11 DCP rank officers, 21 Additional DCP, 86 ACP, 120 inspectors, 329 other officers and 81 platoons of police force and 500 home guards have been deployed for the security arrangements during PM Modi's visit. Besides, three units of Special Tactical Units have been deployed to thwart any terrorist activities during the PM's visit. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will also be present at the programme venue. Two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be engaged in the security arrangements for PM Modi,” said Police Commissioner Panda.

He also said that the entire route from the airport to Janata Maidan has been declared a No Fly Zone during PM's visit. The Commissionerate police have already started security checks at different hotels across the capital city. The dog squad and Bomb disposal team have been examining the venue as well as the entire route.

The Commissioner of Police added that police deployment has been made at high-rise buildings around the venue and other places. The Commissionerate police is taking all the measures to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the PM's programme on September 17.

Two temporary control rooms have been operating at Janata Maidan and in the Gadakana area of the city. Panda also reiterated that a greater number of women personnel have been deployed at Janata Maidan keeping in view a large gathering of women for the Subhadra programme.

PM Modi is likely to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar at 11.35 on Tuesday. He will later leave for Janata Maidan, the venue where he is scheduled to launch Subhadra Yojana, the flagship programme of the newly elected BJP government in Odisha.

The eligible women beneficiaries will receive a total of Rs 50,000 in the next five years under this mega social welfare programme. The state government will deposit annually Rs 10,000, in two instalments of Rs 5000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day (March 8), in the account of a beneficiary through DBT for five years.