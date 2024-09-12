Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Reports Drill Campaign Results For Roughrider Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium and exploration company, is reporting results from the ongoing drill campaign at its Roughrider Project, which is located in

Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. According to the report, the campaign has involved at locations some 850 meters northeast of the Roughrider Project Deposit, which has intersected additional high-grade uranium mineralization. A highlight of the campaign shows that drill hole RR-961 indicates grades 11.4% eU3O8over 2.4 meters with a high-grade sub interval that is 24.9% eU3O8 over 1 meter. The report noted that 20 additional drill holes remain in the drill program, with further results still expected.

“The ongoing drill campaign at Roughrider North has successfully identified additional high-grade mineralization along strike of what was reported in August,” said Uranium Energy VP of exploration, Canada, Chris Hamel in the press release.“The current drill campaign has about 20 drill holes remaining and can be extended further into the fall if necessary to continue the delineation of this uranium mineralization. Drill hole RR-961 expands the high-grade core of this discovery and should help guide the field team to further success in the area.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for the green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The Company has one producing ISR production hub and spoke platform in Wyoming and one ISR production-ready ISR hub and spoke platform located in south Texas. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major licenses and permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN