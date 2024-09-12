Over125km Roads Built, Extended In Kabul City: Municipality

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul Municipality has constructed and extended a total of 125.87 kilometers of urban roads in the capital Kabul in the past year, an official said on Thursday.

Kabul Municipality Spokesperson Niamatullah Barakzai told reporters here that Kabul Municipality worked in five main axes in the city of Kabul and each of them has its own subsets

He said during the past year, 125.87 kilometers of public and secondary roads have been developed and constructed with different widths from 4 to 60 meters in the form of asphalt, concrete and paving stones.

He added that the issue of road construction is not only a matter of asphalting and it also required a real estate survey and plan, but 75 percent of the city of Kabul had been built unplanned..

He said in the past year, Kabul municipality has repaired 73,852 square meters of other roads in the form of asphalt.

Barakzai pointed out that acquisition is one of the most basic issues through which public benefit projects can be implemented in the city, and the issue of road construction in Kabul is also impossible without acquisition.

He said during the past one year, Kabul Municipality has acquired 2,398 properties in different areas, and among them, 1,234 property owners have received their rights, and more than 1.5 billion afs have been distributed to the people.

He said Kabul Municipality has been able to increase its revenue by about one billion afs compared to the previous year, and this is a historical achievement.

Barakzai said, in the last one year, more than 6.1 billion afs revenue has been collected.

