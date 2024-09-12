Global Wine And Brandy Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wine And Brandy Global Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

Wine And Brandy Market Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wine and brandy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $161.94 billion in 2023 to $170.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cultural and social significance, traditional craftsmanship, global export, wine tourism, consumer interest in premium products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The wine and brandy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $207.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends, climate change adaptation, sustainable practices, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales, emerging markets and premiumization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Wine And Brandy Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Wine And Brandy Market

The growing demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the growth of the wine and brandy market going forward. Alcoholic beverages are drinks that contain ethanol, a type of alcohol that acts as a drug and is produced by fermentation of grains, fruits, or other sources of sugar. The demand for alcoholic beverages is growing with the trend of socialization, escalated demand for novel high-end alcoholic beverages, and rising affordability of best-quality cognac & brandy.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the wine and brandy market include Pernod Ricard, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Christian Dior SE, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Constellation Brands.

Major companies operating in the wine and brandy market are focusing on product innovations, such as Mercian Wines, to expand their portfolio of wine products and appeal to a wider range of consumers. Mercian Wines is a new brand of wine that is specifically designed for Japanese consumers.

Segments:

1) By Type: Wine, Brandy

2) 3) By Category: Mass, Premium

3) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

Subsegments Covered: Still Wine, Sparkling Wine, Cognac , Armagnac

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the wine and brandy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the wine and brandy market. The regions covered in the wine and brandy market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wine And Brandy Market Definition

Wine is an alcoholic drink made from the fermented juice of grapes. Brandy is a strong alcoholic beverage made from distilled wine.

The main types of wine and brandy are wine and brandy. Wine is an alcoholic beverage made primarily from fermented grapes. The sugar in the grapes is consumed by yeast, which transforms it into ethanol and carbon dioxide while producing heat in the process. The different categories include mass, premium, and distributed through various channels such as off-trade channels and on-trade channels.

Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wine and brandy market size, wine and brandy market drivers and trends, wine and brandy market major players, wine and brandy competitors' revenues, wine and brandy market positioning, and wine and brandy market growth across geographies. The wine and brandy market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024



Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024



Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.