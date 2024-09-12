(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Butterfinger® returns as the official candy bar of Spirit Halloween with an exclusive costume for adults and fun-sized look for furry friends

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween serves up two exclusive costumes - one for adults and one for pups - plus an accessory inspired by Butterfinger, the crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery candy bar, for the 2024 Halloween season. This exciting partnership between North America's largest Halloween retailer and the iconic candy bar brand brings a new twist to trick-or-treating, letting fans celebrate Halloween not only by eating their favorite candy but wearing it, too.

Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger® Unwrap Exclusive Candy-Inspired Costumes

Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger® Unwrap Exclusive Candy-Inspired Costumes

Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger® Unwrap Exclusive Candy-Inspired Costumes

Continue Reading

The first officially licensed Butterfinger-inspired costumes are available now, exclusively at SpiritHalloween while supplies last. The lineup features:



Butterfinger Candy Bar Costume:

Look like a total snack when you roll into the party wearing this three-dimensional jumpsuit featuring the iconic Butterfinger wrapper design. Perfect for Butterfinger lovers looking to bring the crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery treat to life. Available for $39.99.



Butterfinger Dog Costume:

No one knows treats like your canine companion. Furry friends big and small can safely get in on the action, too, with an adorable matching candy bar wrapper-inspired costume for pets ready to trick-or-treat in style. Available for $19.99.

Butterfinger Fanny Pack : Got yourself a sweet tooth? You'll love carrying your things in style with this officially licensed Butterfinger Fanny Pack which is sure to make any candy lover smile. Available for $16.99.

For candy lovers whose taste buds are tingling at the sight of these costumes, Spirit Halloween is giving away free Butterfinger bars and collectible trick-or-treat tote bags at participating stores Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15 in celebration of the launch. Fans shopping online will also receive a coupon to enjoy Butterfinger.

"We are ecstatic to build upon our partnership with Butterfinger with a program that highlights our shared commitment to delivering unique and fun experiences for Halloween fans," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "Butterfinger candy bars have always been a highly coveted addition to any trick-or-treat bag, which inspired us to take the love for Butterfinger to the next level with the first-ever official Butterfinger costumes, and we can't wait to see fans dressed up as the legendary candy bar this Halloween."

If things weren't sweet enough, Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger are giving shoppers a chance to take home a $15,000 prize. Fans can enter for a chance to win by providing their email address at checkout in any Spirit Halloween store or by visiting spirithalloween/sweeps to submit an online entry, now through November 3, 2024, 11:59 p.m. ET.*

"We're thrilled to be launching the first-ever Butterfinger Halloween costume in partnership with Spirit Halloween," said Neal Finkler, Vice President, Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "Butterfinger has been a go-to Halloween candy for decades, and now Butterfinger lovers can take their admiration for the brand to the next level. We look forward to continuing to provide new ways for our fans to celebrate Halloween with us."

Visit SpiritHalloween and follow @SpiritHalloween on social media to stay up to date on the latest arrivals, store locations, and Halloween essentials.

To satisfy your sweet tooth with the latest Butterfinger news, head to Butterfinger and follow Butterfinger on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations opening soon in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit

SpiritHalloween.

About Butterfinger®

Butterfinger®

is an iconic American crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that has been providing one-of-a-kind enjoyment to consumers since 1923. Butterfinger®

is available nationwide at mass, grocery, and convenience stores. For additional information, please visit Butterfinger and stay connected with Butterfinger on Social ( Instagram ,

Facebook , X (formerly known as

Twitter ), and

YouTube ).

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in

Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and

Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.



Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in

North America

across

the United States,

Canada, and the

Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram.

.



Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:

Nikki Balles,

Senior Director of PR

609-645-5514

[email protected]

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED