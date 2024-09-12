Billings KOA Holiday Campground Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Enhancing Accessibility For All Visitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jill Currier, senior vice president of OAK Operations

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to Billings KOA Holiday Campground , signifying their commitment to enhancing inclusivity and accessibility for all campers, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. To earn this designation, staff completed a specialized training and certification process, equipping them with resources and best practices and resources to assist every guest that visits the campground. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review of Billings KOA to create sensory guides and offer additional recommendations to improve the visitor experience.

“Our mission at Kampgrounds of America is to connect people with the outdoors and each other,” explains Jill Currier, senior vice president of OAK Operations for Kampgrounds of America, Inc.“We pride ourselves on providing exceptional experiences for all types of campers, no matter their background or ability. We know that travel can be challenging for individuals and families with autism or other sensory sensitivities. We are proud to be named a Certified Autism CenterTM, allowing us to create specialized programs and opportunities for all travelers to experience the joy of camping and the outdoors.”

The Billings KOA Holiday has updated property signage, ensured website accessibility, and will open a sensory room early next year, converting an existing camping cabin into a quiet space for guests to find solace. Guests with autism and other sensory needs will receive a complimentary sensory bag at check-in, upon request. These bags include noise protectors, a weighted lap pad, hand squeezers and a light-up handheld aquarium.

“We are proud to partner with Billings KOA Holiday Campground in certifying them as a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“Their commitment to providing an accessible and welcoming stay for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals is truly commendable. We applaud their efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make on every guest that visits.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long- term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



About Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of“connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA and TerramorOutdoorResort.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

